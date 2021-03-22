Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Nitish urges people to remain cautious during Holi festival

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:08 IST
COVID-19 surge: Nitish urges people to remain cautious during Holi festival

Amid surge in coronavirus cases in some states in past few days, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday cautioned people of Bihar to remain alert and cautious, and suggested them to avoid congregating in large numbers or celebrating Holi publicly.

Kumar said this while participating via video conferencing at 109th ''Bihar Diwas'' programme being organised at Gyan Bhawan here in the state capital.

''I have already held meeting with DMs and SPs where everything was discussed in detail. It is Holi festival time.

The officials need to urge the people with folded hands not to publicly celebrate the festival, Kumar said.

''We will be able to check the spread of the disease if it (Holi) is not celebrated in large gatherings or at public places, he said in humble appeal to the citizens.

It has been witnessed that number of COVID-19 cases has started increasing in several countries and also in other states of the country.

''It is our job to make the people aware and alert (of the situation)I will urge the people of the state to remain alert and cautious,'' Kumar said.

Stating that eight states have showed an uptick in the daily new COVID-19 cases, Kumar said that look at Maharashtra, the number of cases in that state has increased to the level which was probably not even witnessed in the past when the disease was at its peak.

Notably, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have reported a surge in the COVID-19 daily cases and accounted for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered, the Union Health Ministry said Monday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03 per cent). This is followed by Punjab with 2,644 while Kerala reported 1,875 new cases.

Observing that though Bihar has low coronavirus caseload and mortality so far, Kumar said the number of COVID-19 cases has started rising in the state too which is evident from the fact that the active cases used to hover below 300 eaelier have now gone up to above 500.

As per the health department's bulletin issued on Monday evening on its social networking, the number of active cases was 522 while 126 new cases were detected whereas 74 persons were recovered in past 24 hours.

The states recovery rate was 99.21 per cent, it said adding that 2,61,487 people have recovered from the contagion.

PTI AR SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt introduces NaBFID Bill in Lok Sabha to support funding infra projects

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development NaBFID Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha to pave the way for setting up of a government-owned development finance institution to...

Hiran murder: ATS takes accused to crime spot, detains man in Gujarat

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Monday took an acused arrested in the Mansukh Hiran murder case to the creek where his body was found, and also detained a person from Gujarat who had provided them SIM cards, officials said.The A...

Lithuania's leaders receive AstraZeneca vaccine in show of trust

Lithuanias president, prime minister and speaker of parliament were given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, in a show of trust in the producer after its use was suspended for two days last week.Fewer Europeans trust the AstraZenec...

As vaccine battle with UK deepens, EU blames AstraZeneca

Britain on Monday demanded the European Union allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as tensions over a possible export ban on EU-manufactured shots mounted and Brussels pointed an accusing finger at drugmaker AstraZeneca.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021