Parliament passes bill to allow private players in mining activities

Parliament passes bill to allow private players in mining activitiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:27 IST
Parliament on Monday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill which will help create employment opportunities and allow the private sector with enhanced technology in mining activities.
Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said the bill will not curb the powers of states, as claimed by some opposition parties.
The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha through a voice vote amid the opposition's demand that it be sent to a select committee for scrutiny.
Lok Sabha passed the bill on March 19.
The bill, which amends the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, seeks to create employment opportunities and allow participation of private players in mining activities.
