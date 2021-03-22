Left Menu

'Women much more powerful than men', Rahul Gandhi demonstrates Aikido in Kerala college

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited St. Teresa's College in Kochi and interacted with students and even showed them some martial art techniques.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being offered to coconut water at St. Theresa College in Kochi.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited St. Teresa's College in Kochi and interacted with students and even showed them some martial art techniques. Gandhi, who is in the poll-bound state for campaigning, demonstrated some moves from the Japanese martial art Aikido, in which he has trained.

The MP from Wayanad took to the stage and demonstrated how one person can use his or her energy to hold the ground and resist being pushed by several others. He instructed one student on the correct stance to be adopted and once she was in position on the ground he asked other students to push the one on the ground.

"I'm going to show you the Congress party now," Gandhi said as five to seven more students started pushing the student on the ground, all the while instructing the girl on the ground to resist the attack. The Congress Party shared pictures and a video of the interaction on its social media.

At the Kochi college, Gandhi also said women are way more powerful than men. "I will tell you a secret that men will never tell you, women are much more powerful than men," he said.

Gandhi had in Tamil Nadu earlier this month had done pushups after invited to do so by a student of a school he was visiting. He had there too demonstrated an Aikido move. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in Kerala. Recently, he had while campaigning in Kollam taken a dip into the sea with fishermen.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Pala, Kanjirappally, Piravom, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly. Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

