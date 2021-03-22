Left Menu

Probe needed over suspension and reinstatement of Sachin Waze: Navneet Ravi Rana

Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana on Monday urged a probe into the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for 16 years and then his reinstatement.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:37 IST
Independent MP Amravati, Navneet Ravi Rana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana on Monday urged a probe into the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze for 16 years and then his reinstatement. "On what basis was a man suspended for 16 years and jailed and then reinstated again?" said Rana.

"When there was BJP government, Uddhav Thackeray himself had called up Devendra Fadnavis for reinstating Sachin Waze, Fadnavis had refused. When the Thackeray government came, they reinstated him. All this needs to be investigated properly,'' she added. Rana made her statement in the Maharashtra assembly after BJP MPs demanded President's rule in the state amid the political turmoil going on after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers". He had alleged Waze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiran death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

