Left Menu

Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 conferred on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman; 2019 prize for late Sultan of Oman

The award is open to all people regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or sex.The jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprises of two ex-officio members, namely the chief justice of India and leader of the single largest opposition party in the lok sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:38 IST
Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 conferred on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman; 2019 prize for late Sultan of Oman

The Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 is being conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the culture ministry said on Monday.

The prestigious prize for the year 2019 is being conferred on late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman in recognition of his vision to strengthen relations with India, and his efforts to promote peace and non-violence in the Gulf region, the ministry said. The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by government of India since 1995, the 125th birth anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi. The award is open to all people regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or sex.

The jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprises of two ex-officio members, namely the chief justice of India and leader of the single largest opposition party in the lok sabha. Two eminent members are also part of the jury -- Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation. The jury met on March 19, 2021 and after due deliberations, unanimously decided to select Bangladesh’s father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Oman’s longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos for the prize, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Women much more powerful than men', Rahul Gandhi demonstrates Aikido in Kerala college

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited St. Teresas College in Kochi and interacted with students and even showed them some martial art techniques. Gandhi, who is in the poll-bound state for campaigning, demonstrated some moves from ...

Beef up cyber security: Demand in RS

A demand to strengthen cyber security to ward off cyber attacks from unfriendly nations was made in Rajya Sabha on Monday with an MP citing recent attempts to attack the Mumbai power distribution system and vaccine makers.Raising the issue ...

Car bomb, corruption and COVID: 'Sordid' drama rocks India's finance capital

A senior Mumbai police officer filed a complaint in the Supreme Court on Monday accusing a state government minister of corruption, the latest development in a bizarre case that has transfixed the media for weeks.Each sordid revelation... h...

Govt introduces NaBFID Bill in Lok Sabha to support funding infra projects

Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development NaBFID Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha to pave the way for setting up of a government-owned development finance institution to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021