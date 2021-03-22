Canada 'deeply troubled' at lack of transparency in China trials, says world is watching - minister

Canada 'deeply troubled' at lack of transparency in China trials, says world is watching - ministerReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:46 IST
Canada is 'deeply troubled' at the lack of transparency surrounding the trial of Michael Kovrig, held in Beijing on Monday, and Michael Spavor, both of whom have been held in China for more than two years on espionage charges, the foreign minister said in a statement.
"We are deeply troubled by the total lack of transparency surrounding these hearings and we continue to work towards an immediate end to their arbitrary detention," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said.
"The eyes of the world are on these cases and proceedings and I want to thank our international partners for their continued support and solidarity," he added.
