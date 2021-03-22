Left Menu

Kosovo''s new parliament starts, vote on new govt expected

Kosovos newly-elected parliament held its first session Monday and is expected to nominate the countrys new prime minister.The new parliament comes after the February 14 election in which Albin Kurtis left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, won the most votes, but the party still needs the votes of non-Serb minority parties to create a new Cabinet.

22-03-2021
Kosovo's newly-elected parliament held its first session Monday and is expected to nominate the country's new prime minister.

The new parliament comes after the February 14 election in which Albin Kurti's left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, won the most votes, but the party still needs the votes of non-Serb minority parties to create a new Cabinet. Vetevendosje! won 58 out of the parliament's 120 seats.

After their swearing-in, the new lawmakers voted to elect the new speaker, Glauk Konjufca of Vetevendosje!, and his deputies.

Kosovo's acting president will send to parliament a letter of nomination for Kurti, who Vetevendosje! has designated as prime minister. The parliament may convene again in the afternoon.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces, which ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in. Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo's sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China don't. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

