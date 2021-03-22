UDF will return to power in Kerala: PK Kunhalikutty

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The United Democratic Front (UDF) will return to power in Kerala by winning the upcoming assembly elections, reckons Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty, who sacrificed his membership from the Parliament to contest the state elections.

Kunhalikutty had resigned from Lok Sabha on February 4 to lend a hand to his party in the assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kunhalikutty expressed his confidence in winning the assembly polls and said there is a general trend in Kerala that the government keeps on changing in each election.

"Every five years, there is a change of government in Kerala. This time UDF will come back in Kerala," he said. Former MP from Malappuram Parliament constituency, Kunhalikutty is contesting from Vergara.

Kunhalikutty said that the upcoming assembly elections are very important for Congress-led UDF and that's why it was decided that he and Congress MP from Vadakara, K Muraleedharan will contest the elections. "We are contesting this poll because of the importance of state assembly elections," he said.

Kunhalikutty said that the performance of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government was very poor as many problems were not addressed and a lot of scandals took place during his tenure. "We have proposed a manifesto before people which includes giving support to unemployed youth and housewives and a major development program for the state and will take it forward," said the IUML leader.

He denied the allegation levelled by Vijayan wherein the latter stated there is an understanding between the Congress, Muslim League, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. "It is a sheer nonsense comment, how can there be an understanding between Congress, Muslim League, and BJP? This is false propaganda spread by the Left Democratic Front, " he said expressing the allegation as unbelievable.

"There is tooth and nail fight between Congress and BJP all over the country and the Muslim League is a minority party and how can be there understanding between these parties," he stressed. The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

