Left Menu

UDF will return to power in Kerala: PK Kunhalikutty

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will return to power in Kerala by winning the upcoming assembly elections, reckons Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty, who sacrificed his membership from the Parliament to contest the state elections.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:57 IST
UDF will return to power in Kerala: PK Kunhalikutty
Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty. Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The United Democratic Front (UDF) will return to power in Kerala by winning the upcoming assembly elections, reckons Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty, who sacrificed his membership from the Parliament to contest the state elections.

Kunhalikutty had resigned from Lok Sabha on February 4 to lend a hand to his party in the assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kunhalikutty expressed his confidence in winning the assembly polls and said there is a general trend in Kerala that the government keeps on changing in each election.

"Every five years, there is a change of government in Kerala. This time UDF will come back in Kerala," he said. Former MP from Malappuram Parliament constituency, Kunhalikutty is contesting from Vergara.

Kunhalikutty said that the upcoming assembly elections are very important for Congress-led UDF and that's why it was decided that he and Congress MP from Vadakara, K Muraleedharan will contest the elections. "We are contesting this poll because of the importance of state assembly elections," he said.

Kunhalikutty said that the performance of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government was very poor as many problems were not addressed and a lot of scandals took place during his tenure. "We have proposed a manifesto before people which includes giving support to unemployed youth and housewives and a major development program for the state and will take it forward," said the IUML leader.

He denied the allegation levelled by Vijayan wherein the latter stated there is an understanding between the Congress, Muslim League, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. "It is a sheer nonsense comment, how can there be an understanding between Congress, Muslim League, and BJP? This is false propaganda spread by the Left Democratic Front, " he said expressing the allegation as unbelievable.

"There is tooth and nail fight between Congress and BJP all over the country and the Muslim League is a minority party and how can be there understanding between these parties," he stressed. The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools in Uttarakhand ordered to charge only tuition fees for lockdown period

The Uttarakhand government on Monday asked schools that reopened on February 8 for classes 6 to 9 and 11 to charge only tuition fees from the students for the lockdown period.The schools can ask for total fees from these students only from ...

Arvind Kejriwal calls passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the government in Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor an insult to the people of the national capital.The Government of N...

EU slaps sanctions on military chiefs involved in Myanmar coup

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, its most significant response since the military began suppressing protests violently.The EUs foreign ministers adopted the travel bans a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities stall, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

Global equities stalled and safe haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021