Putin, EU's Michel discuss use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the possible use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday, the Kremlin said in a readout of a telephone call.

Putin told Michel that Russia was ready to resume cooperation with the trade bloc, but that ties were currently unsatisfactory due to what he described as the EU's at times confrontational and non-constructive policies, the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

