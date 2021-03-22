Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:04 IST
UK's Johnson discussed vaccines with Merkel and Macron on Sunday - BBC political editor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed COVID-19 vaccines with the leaders of Germany and France on Sunday amid rising tensions about the supply of the shots, the BBC's political editor said.

"Understand the PM spoke yesterday to Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron about vaccine issues - No 10 keep to keep (the) temperature down after von der Leyen words at the weekend," Laura Kuenssberg said in a tweet.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said vaccine maker AstraZeneca could face a ban on exports of doses if it did not meet its delivery obligations to the bloc.

