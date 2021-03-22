Left Menu

MP: Damoh Assembly bypoll on Apr 17, BJP set to field Lodhi

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:06 IST
MP: Damoh Assembly bypoll on Apr 17, BJP set to field Lodhi

The Damoh Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on April 17 is likely to be a fight between the BJP's Rahul Lodhi and the Congress' Ajay Tandon.

The bypoll was necessitated after Lodhi resigned from the Assembly and the Congress and joined the BJP in October last year.

Party sources said the BJP was almost certain to field Lodhi, while the Congress announced that Tandon would be its candidate.

Tandon had contested against the BJP's Jayant Mallaiya two times earlier. Mallaiya had won the Damoh seat six times between 1990 and 2013, before losing to Lodhi in 2018 by a slender margin of 798 votes.

In bypolls held for 28 seats last year, the BJP had managed to win 19, giving the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government a majority in the 230-member MP Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Closely following up with China on plight of Indian students: Indian Embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Monday said it is closely following up with the Chinese authorities about the concerns of thousands of Indian students who are stuck back home and unable to return to China to re-join their universities due to COV...

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Departments bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than ...

Schools in Uttarakhand ordered to charge only tuition fees for lockdown period

The Uttarakhand government on Monday asked schools that reopened on February 8 for classes 6 to 9 and 11 to charge only tuition fees from the students for the lockdown period.The schools can ask for total fees from these students only from ...

Arvind Kejriwal calls passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the government in Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor an insult to the people of the national capital.The Government of N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021