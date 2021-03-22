No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meetReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST
There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.
Hariri said after the meeting Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
