No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.

Hariri said after the meeting Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)