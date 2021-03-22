Left Menu

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:10 IST
No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.

Hariri said after the meeting Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising oil boosts Nigeria's 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache

Nigeria is optimistic about funding its 2021 budget due to rising oil prices, but is engaged in a tussle with organised labour over how it can end fuel subsidies without harming the poor, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Monday.Oil pri...

India-Pak ceasefire pact should act as stepping stone for resolving all impending issues: Omar

National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the restoration of ceasefire pact on the Line of Control LoC should act as a stepping stone for the resolution of all impending issues between India and Pakistan.India and P...

Ask political parties to follow COVID-19 norms in poll-bound

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to advise all political parties contesting the April 6 Assembly election to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.The fir...

Top Biden immigration officials to head to Mexico for talks

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson and other senior Biden administration diplomats will travel to Mexico to discuss migration and development, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021