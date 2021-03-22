France's Macron, Britain's Johnson discussed vaccine supplies on Sunday - official

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone on Sunday about vaccine supplies, at Johnson's request, a French official said on Monday.

The two leaders spoke without any adviser on the French side, the official from the French presidency said, without giving more details.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said vaccine maker AstraZeneca could face a ban on exports of doses if it did not meet its delivery obligations to the bloc. EU leaders are expected to discuss the issue at a summit on Thursday.

