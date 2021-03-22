France's Macron, Britain's Johnson discussed vaccine supplies on Sunday - official

France's Macron, Britain's Johnson discussed vaccine supplies on Sunday - officialReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:21 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone on Sunday about vaccine supplies, at Johnson's request, a French official said on Monday.
The two leaders spoke without any adviser on the French side, the official from the French presidency said, without giving more details.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said vaccine maker AstraZeneca could face a ban on exports of doses if it did not meet its delivery obligations to the bloc. EU leaders are expected to discuss the issue at a summit on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- AstraZeneca
- French
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Emmanuel Macron
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Auckland emerges from lockdown, Australia starts AstraZeneca vaccinations
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death
Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death
French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash