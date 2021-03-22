Lithuania's leaders receive AstraZeneca vaccine in show of trust

Lithuania's president, prime minister and speaker of parliament were given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, in a show of trust in the producer after its use was suspended for two days last week.

Fewer Europeans trust the AstraZeneca vaccine after several countries reported side-effects, such as blood clots, an opinion poll by YouGov showed on Monday, even though scientific studies have found it is safe and effective. Lithuania Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told reporters the leadership wanted to show trust in the vaccine after they suspended its use last Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of a European Medecines Agency report into its safety.

"The doubts were slowing down the vaccination," Simonyte told reporters after getting her jab. "I am really sorry it is like this, that this vaccine for some reason lacks trust." Her government reversed an earlier decision to make the country's leaders wait their turn to be vaccinated with the rest of the country. Lithuania is currently vaccinating the over 65-year-olds only.

The country is likely to miss its target of getting 70% of the population inoculated by July, Simonyte said, citing disruptions in vaccine supplies to European Union countries. Lithuania's 141-member parliament will also be vaccinated this week, after its attempt to work online following the end of its recess on March 10 was deemed unproductive.

