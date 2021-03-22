Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal calls passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:27 IST
Arvind Kejriwal calls passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor'' an ''insult'' to the people of the national capital.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is ''unconstitutional''.

The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.

''The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people,'' Kejriwal tweeted. Earlier, Kejriwal had even urged the Centre to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was ''ready to fall at the (Narendra) Modi government's feet'' for its withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rising oil boosts Nigeria's 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache

Nigeria is optimistic about funding its 2021 budget due to rising oil prices, but is engaged in a tussle with organised labour over how it can end fuel subsidies without harming the poor, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Monday.Oil pri...

India-Pak ceasefire pact should act as stepping stone for resolving all impending issues: Omar

National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the restoration of ceasefire pact on the Line of Control LoC should act as a stepping stone for the resolution of all impending issues between India and Pakistan.India and P...

Ask political parties to follow COVID-19 norms in poll-bound

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to advise all political parties contesting the April 6 Assembly election to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.The fir...

Top Biden immigration officials to head to Mexico for talks

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson and other senior Biden administration diplomats will travel to Mexico to discuss migration and development, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021