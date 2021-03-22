Russia says clinical trials for one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine are complete

Russia says clinical trials for one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine are completeReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:48 IST
Russia has completed clinical trials for its one-shot "Sputnik-Light" version of its COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said on state television on Monday.
Russia said in January that it would trial the slimmed-down vaccine as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further. Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 4.3 million Russians had received both shots of the vaccine and also announced that he would get vaccinated on Tuesday.
