Slovak party leader resigns from cabinet to ease political crisis

Slovak party leader resigns from cabinet to ease political crisisReuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:52 IST
The leader of a junior Slovak coalition party said on Monday he was resigning as economy minister to help resolve a political crisis which has shaken Prime Minister Igor Matovic's government.
Richard Sulik's announcement comes one day after Matovic offered his own resignation, with a list of conditions, as his government has been reeling from a dispute sparked by a purchase of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
