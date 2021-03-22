Left Menu

Slovak party leader resigns from cabinet to ease political crisis

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:52 IST
Slovak party leader resigns from cabinet to ease political crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The leader of a junior Slovak coalition party said on Monday he was resigning as economy minister to help resolve a political crisis which has shaken Prime Minister Igor Matovic's government.

Richard Sulik's announcement comes one day after Matovic offered his own resignation, with a list of conditions, as his government has been reeling from a dispute sparked by a purchase of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 injured after sports gallery collapses in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 22 PTI At least 50 people were injured when a temporary gallery collapsed ahead of a kabbadi tournament in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday, police said.All the injured were hospitalised. Of them, five or six suffered...

Lebanon's President Aoun "surprised" by Hariri's comments - spokesman

Lebanons President Michel Aoun was surprised by comments made by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, a presidency spokesman said on Monday, denying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in a new government.Any comments by the p...

Rising oil boosts Nigeria's 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache

Nigeria is optimistic about funding its 2021 budget due to rising oil prices, but is engaged in a tussle with organised labour over how it can end fuel subsidies without harming the poor, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Monday.Oil pri...

Surging COVID-19 cases: TN asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

Close on the heels of closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021