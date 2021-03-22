IAS Khalil Ahmed appointed administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

IAS Khalil Ahmed appointed administrator of Kolkata Municipal CorporationPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:01 IST
Senior IAS officer Khalil Ahmed was on Monday appointed the administrator of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), officials said.
Ahmed, who is the principal secretary in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, will remain in the post till the new Board of Councillors of the civic body takes charge after the assembly elections, they said.
The appointment, which will come into effect immediately, was announced after Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of KMC Firhad Hakim tendered his resignation, following an Election Commission directive, they added.
The EC restrained political appointees from serving in the board administrators of municipal corporations, whose term ended, till the model code of conduct is in force.
Ahmed will also continue to serve as the principal secretary in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, officials said.
