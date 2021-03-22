Cong will win all 3 assembly bypolls in Rajasthan: Maken

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Monday exuded confidence that the party will win the three assembly seats going to bypolls next month.

Maken said the Ashok Gehlot government has presented an ''excellent'' budget and the party will be benefited by it.

''Our observers, ministers in-charge and others have been working for several weeks. We are ahead in preparations and the party will win bypolls on all seats,'' he told reporters at the airport.

At a meeting with state Congress leaders and workers, Maken asked them to continue working on the ground to ensure that the party wins.

''We are confident that the party will deliver better results as compared to the BJP,'' he said.

After the meeting, Maken said party workers gave important suggestions which will be implemented.

On the alleged phone tapping issue raised by the BJP in the recently concluded assembly session, Maken claimed the most phone tapping was done in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

''It is the BJP which has been blamed for phone tapping,'' he said.

Maken said he has asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to forward the panel of names shortlisted so that it could be sent for approval to the party high-command for finalising candidates.

Bypolls will be held in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies.

According to the election schedule, nominations will start with the issuance of notification on March 23.

Polling will be held on April 17, and counting will take place on May 2.

