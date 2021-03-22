Left Menu

Chief Election Commissioner, top officials to visit Bengal tomorrow

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit West Bengal on Tuesday to review poll preparedness ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:28 IST
Chief Election Commissioner, top officials to visit Bengal tomorrow
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (centre) . Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit West Bengal on Tuesday to review poll preparedness ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls. "A full bench Commission along with senior officials are going to West Bengal tomorrow to review poll preparedness. It is simply routine work," am Election Commission official told ANI.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 27. The elections for 30 assembly seats will be conducted during the first phase. All the assembly constituencies of the districts of Purulia and Jhargram will go for polls in the first phase. While the segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts are going to be covered in the first phase of polls. Meanwhile, central forces have been deployed throughout West Bengal ahead of the polls.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 injured after sports gallery collapses in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 22 PTI At least 50 people were injured when a temporary gallery collapsed ahead of a kabbadi tournament in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday, police said.All the injured were hospitalised. Of them, five or six suffered...

Lebanon's President Aoun "surprised" by Hariri's comments - spokesman

Lebanons President Michel Aoun was surprised by comments made by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, a presidency spokesman said on Monday, denying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in a new government.Any comments by the p...

Rising oil boosts Nigeria's 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache

Nigeria is optimistic about funding its 2021 budget due to rising oil prices, but is engaged in a tussle with organised labour over how it can end fuel subsidies without harming the poor, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Monday.Oil pri...

Surging COVID-19 cases: TN asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

Close on the heels of closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021