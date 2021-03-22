Congo Republic President Sassou in strong lead in presidential election -electoral commission

Congo Republic's electoral commission said on Monday that President Denis Sassou Nguesso was leading in several districts in Sunday's presidential election, including some where he had 100% of the vote, provisional results showed.

Results from more than two dozen districts announced by the commission showed Sassou leading in all the districts, and taking all of the vote in at least four districts.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)