Left Menu

Congo Republic President Sassou in strong lead in presidential election -electoral commission

Reuters | Brazzaville | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:31 IST
Congo Republic President Sassou in strong lead in presidential election -electoral commission
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook / Denis Sassou Nguesso

Congo Republic's electoral commission said on Monday that President Denis Sassou Nguesso was leading in several districts in Sunday's presidential election, including some where he had 100% of the vote, provisional results showed.

Results from more than two dozen districts announced by the commission showed Sassou leading in all the districts, and taking all of the vote in at least four districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra reports 310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries, and two deaths in the past 24 hours. According to data from State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh, the total cases in the state so far are 8,94,044. Total recoveries are 8...

Surging COVID-19 cases: TN asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

Close on the heels of closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the v...

UP police SI arrested after woman alleges sexual harassment

A police sub-inspector in the nearby Basti district was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of sexually harassing her and trapping her family into various cases of land dispute, police said.They said an FIR was registered Saturday aga...

50 injured after sports gallery collapses in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 22 PTI At least 50 people were injured when a temporary gallery collapsed ahead of a kabbadi tournament in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday, police said.All the injured were hospitalised. Of them, five or six suffered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021