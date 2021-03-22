AAP leaders violated coronavirus rules at Moga rally, alleges Punjab CM

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday accused the AAP leadership of violating coronavirus rules at a rally in Moga, saying it showed how little they care about people of the state while they have imposed a hefty fine for not wearing a face mask in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had held a Kisan Maha Sammelan in Moga's Baghapurana on Sunday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the gathering, days after the Punjab government announced a slew of measures to tackle the surge in virus cases.

The Congress too had decided not hold any political gathering for the next two weeks with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urging political parties to adhere to gathering restrictions.

However, AAP's Punjab unit had said it would go ahead with its planned event and follow all necessary coronavirus guidelines.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised Kejriwal for not ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour during the Moga rally. Amarinder Singh alleged that the AAP leadership was seen without masks, terming it as ''the height of irresponsibility''. It showed how little Kejriwal and his party cared about the people of Punjab, Amarinder Singh said in a statement.

"Back in Delhi, they are imposing hefty fines for not wearing masks and here they go about shamelessly uncaring about COVID safety protocols," he said.

Amarinder Singh further said while the state Congress had put all political rallies on hold due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the fact that Kejriwal failed to do so showed that his only interest in Punjab was to grab power by hook or by crook. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar tweeted, ''Height of duplicity-While@Aam Aadmi Party leadership openly flouted & mocked COVID-19 rules at their rally in Punjab yesterday, their government in Delhi charges a fine of Rs 2,000 from people for not wearing a mask.'' At the Moga event, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not honouring its polls promises and urging people to "take a revenge" in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced by the Centre in Parliament, Kejriwal had claimed his government in Delhi is being punished for supporting farmers' demands.

The Bill aims at snatching away powers of the Delhi CM, Kejriwal had said, adding that his party would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers agitating against the Centre's three farm laws.

