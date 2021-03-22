Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:42 IST
VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar seeks Prez Rule in Maha, meets Guv

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressing concerns over the prevailing situation in Maharashtra and demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state for some days.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan, Ambedkar said there is no need to dissolve the Assembly.

Ambedkar referred to deaths of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor's manager Disha Salian, Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar and businessmen Mansukh Hiran and claimed these were ''not probed properly''.

He claimed Adivasis or members of Scheduled Caste communities are killed in villages but their deaths are not even probed.

He referred to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and claimed criminal elements in politics and the administration were running the state.

''Now, there is a letter about collecting Rs 100 crore for a part. For whom it was collected? We don't think only one minister was involved in it,'' Ambedkar said, adding that it needs to be found out if the ''money collection decision'' was made at the party or the state cabinet level.

''We have requested the governor to send a report to the Centre, President to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra for some time. However, there is no need to dissolve the Assembly,'' Ambedkar said.

