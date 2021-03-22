Amit Shah returns to Guwahati by road following technical problem in helipcopter

Amit Shah returns to Guwahati by road following technical problem in helipcopterPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:42 IST
The helicopter in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to travel from Udalguri to Guwahati developed a technical snag forcing him to take the road on Monday, party sources said here.
Shah had addressed an election rally at Udalguri, the third during the day in Assam, and was informed about the snag before he boarded the flight.
He later left by road for Guwahati, abround 70 km, where he was scheduled to address party workers in a closed door meeting.
An Udalguri district official said that the snag was detected during a routine checkup before the VIP boarded the helicopter.
Shah had arrived here in the afternoon and addressed rallies at Jonai, Majuli from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was contesting and Udalguri in Bodoalnd Territorial Region (BTR).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
