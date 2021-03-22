India-Pak ceasefire pact should act as stepping stone for resolving all impending issues: Omar

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the restoration of ceasefire pact on the Line of Control (LoC) should act as a stepping stone for the resolution of all impending issues between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan last month announced that ceasefire will be observed on the LoC and the International Border (IB).

Addressing the provincial review meeting of the NC's parent, youth, women's wing and segment in-charges at the party headquarters here, Abdullah said the restoration of ceasefire pact will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir more than anybody else. “The measure should act as a stepping stone for the greater interaction between the two neighbouring countries for the resolution of all impending issues between them,” he said. Abdullah said the idea of struggle for the restoration of rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to guide the party's steps in the future as well.

“We will fight politically, legally and most importantly peacefully keeping up with the founding principles of our party, which throughout the breadth of its being has not let violence, prejudice overwhelm it,” he said. He said enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not leave any chance to weaken the NC since the party has been guarding the culture, identity and distinctive political character of Jammu and Kashmir zealously. “The party is determined to fight for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to strive for strengthening bonds of brotherhood among people and bringing about overall development in the region,” he said. Abdullah said the party will have to take a leap to rise up to the expectations of people to give voice to their aspirations and work for their development needs. He impressed upon the NC leaders to strengthen the party at all levels.

On the recent District Development Council election results, Abdullah said, people across Jammu and Kashmir gave their stamp of approval to the NC as the party got a thumping mandate. “The results were a clear cut answer to those who prior to elections were making sweeping judgments on our party's relevance,” he said. Besides the party matters, the NC vice-president took a detailed review of the ongoing membership process across Kashmir province and the reorganisation of party's youth wing.

