Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES India records highest single-day surge since mid November New Delhi: India added 90,797 cases of coronavirus in two days with 46,951 new infections being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL55 PM-LD WATER CAMPAIGN PM launches 'Catch the Rain' campaign, says MGNREGA funds be spent for rain water conservation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign for conserving water and stressed that every penny of MGNREGA funds be spent on rain water conservation till the monsoon arrives.

PAR22 LS-DELHI-2NDLD BILL Lok Sabha passes bill that seeks to clarify 'govt' in Delhi means 'L-G' New Delhi: A bill that seeks to make it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor'' was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is ''unconstitutional''.

DEL44 VIRUS-COVISHIELD-DOSES-INTERVAL Govt revises interval between 2 doses of Covishield, can be taken between 4-8 weeks New Delhi: The Centre Monday revised the time window within which the 2nd dose of Covishield vaccine can be taken, asking all states and Union Territories to administer it between 4-8 weeks instead of 4-6 weeks.

DEL77 FILMS-LD NATIONAL AWARDS National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee-Dhanush win big, regional cinema triumphs New Delhi: Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee along with their South colleague Dhanush on Monday won top acting honours at the 67th National Film Awards, which walked the tightrope between mainstream and indie cinema.

BOM15 MH-LDALL WAZE Param Bir moves SC; Pawar rules out Deshmukh's resignation Mumbai/New Delhi: IPS officer Param Bir Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction for immediate ''unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair'' CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

PAR31 RS LD MINES BILL Parliament passes bill to boost private investment in mining, Opposition protests New Delhi: Parliament Monday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 which seeks to bring more reforms in mining sector for boosting private investment and creating more jobs.

PAR18 LS-INSURANCE LD BILL Parliament passes Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021; FDI cap to be hiked to 74 pc New Delhi: The Parliament on Monday passed a Bill to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent with the Lok Sabha approving the proposed law by a voice vote.

DEL33 BIZ-VACCINE-SPUTNIK RDIF, Virchow Biotech ink pact to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India New Delhi: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech on Monday announced an agreement to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

DEL62 WATER-LD KEN BETWA-AGREEMENT Centre, MP and UP sign MoU to implement Ken-Betwa river interlinking project New Delhi: An agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa river link project was signed on Monday by the Jal Shakti Ministry and governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the first major project under the National River Linking Project (NRLP).

CAL30 AS-POLL-2NDLD-SHAH Govt to implement all clauses of Bodo accord in 30 months says Shah Udalguri/Majuli /Jonai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said all clauses of the Bodo Accord signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government last year will be implemented within two-and-a-half years.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-LD PARAM BIR Mumbai ex-Police Commissioner moves SC for CBI probe against Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh New Delhi: Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction for immediate ''unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair'' CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

LGD12 DL-HC-LD AMAZON-FUTURE HC stays order restraining FRL to go ahead with Reliance deal, asks Amazon to respond New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday stayed a single judge's order restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

FOREIGN FGN46 UK-INDIA-LD EXTRADITION Wanted drug smuggler Kishan Singh extradited from UK to India London: Kishan Singh, accused of operating an international drugs cartel, has been extradited to India to face charges of supplying illegal drugs, official sources said on Monday. By Aditi Khanna FGN17 VIRUS-ASTRAZENECA-2NDLD STUDY Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs effective against severe Covid, new trial in US confirms London: A large trial in the US and two South American countries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has shown 79 per cent efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent effectiveness in stopping severe disease and hospitalisation, the biotech firm said on Monday. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDS TDS

