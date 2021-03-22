Left Menu

Rahul's powerpacked campaign in Kerala: Slams BJP, LDF; demonstrates martial art

From launching a scathing attack on the Centre to demonstrating martial art moves, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign for Kerala assembly polls remained a power-packed feat on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:15 IST
Rahul's powerpacked campaign in Kerala: Slams BJP, LDF; demonstrates martial art
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kochi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

From launching a scathing attack on the Centre to demonstrating martial art moves, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign for Kerala assembly polls remained a power-packed feat on Monday. Addressing students in a college in Kochi, Gandhi said, "Government's primary responsibility is to give jobs to youngsters, not to their own organisations. The LDF government here and the BJP in Delhi have failed miserably. If you are a young person in Kerala, a job is not a reality but a dream."

He further alleged that the country has been witnessing an economic slowdown due to the rogue policies. "Due to demonetization and GST, the Indian economy was damaged. It was already weak and after Covid, it collapsed. The government now does not have money so they are forcibly taking money from your pocket to run the government. Fuel prices are rising because of economical mismanagement for the last four-five years. You need a strategy. That is where we are running into a problem. The mismanagement is quite profound. It will be difficult for India to come out of this," stated Gandhi.

The Congress leader also emphasised on women empowerment. "Women, they do not understand how their power works and where their power comes from. And that is the whole point of empowerment. Society in India treats you very badly. It insults you every day, it does not let you do what you want. It attacks you. So, you have to get strength from inside. For that, you need to understand the forces hurting you and then position yourself properly," said Gandhi.

The MP from Wayanad also demonstrated some moves from Aikido, a Japanese martial art form. He showcased how one person can use his or her energy to hold the ground and resist being pushed by several others. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in Kerala for the assembly polls. Recently, during his campaigning in Kollam he had taken a dip in the sea with fishermen.

On Tuesday, he will campaign in Pala, Kanjirappally, Piravom, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly. Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt supplies 10,000 doses of injection Remdesivir to Punjab

The Rajasthan government Monday dispatched a consignment of 10,000 doses of life-saving injection Remdesivir to the neighbouring state of Punjab which has witnessed a sudden spike of coronavirus cases. After flagging off a vehicle carrying ...

European shares edge higher as autos lead gains, Turkey-exposed banks fall

European stocks eked out gains by the closing bell on Monday after automakers resumed their rally, while banks fell after a slump in Turkeys currency and worries lingered about more restrictions due to rising coronavirus cases on the contin...

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Afghan foreign minister Atmar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Monday held wide-ranging talks with a focus on the peace process in Afghanistan, which is making efforts to build regional and international consensu...

7-year-old killed in crude bomb blast in Bengal's Burdwan ahead of polls

A seven-year-old boy was killed and another child injured in a crude bomb explosion in Burdwan city in West Bengal on Monday, triggering tension in the area ahead of the elections amid a political war of words over the law and order situati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021