Left Menu

MP Navneet Rana accuses Sena's Arvind Sawant of threatening her

But when the current chief minister Thackeray took charge, the first decision he took was to reinstate Waze.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:07 IST
MP Navneet Rana accuses Sena's Arvind Sawant of threatening her

Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her after she raised the Sachin Waze issue in the House.

She also sought police action against the south Mumbai MP.

After she raised the issue, Sawant threatened her in the Lok Sabha's lobby, saying ''I will see how you roam in Maharashtra,'' Rana alleged.

The former Union minister also threatened that she will be put in jail, she claimed.

Rana, an independent MP, also said that she had in the past received death and acid attack threats on the Shiv Sena's letterhead and also over phone.

''The way Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has threatened me, it is not only my insult, but the insult of all the women of the country. Hence, I demand strict action against Sawant,'' she added.

Rana raised the Waze issue in the Lok Sabha as the BJP demanded resignation of the Maharashtra government headed by Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's claim that the state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh set a Rs 100-crore collection target for the police every month.

Singh had also claimed that Deshmukh asked Waze to help with collection of money.

Rana claimed that Thackeray had spoken to then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking reinstatement of Waze who was under suspension following the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

''The then chief minister flatly refused. But when the current chief minister (Thackeray) took charge, the first decision he took was to reinstate Waze. Because of the chief minister such things are happening in Maharashtra,'' she said.

The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan records 109 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since start of pandemic

Jordan reported 109 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.The ministry also reported 9,269 new confirmed coronavirus c...

Collective commitment needed to end the ‘poison’ of racism: UN cultural chief says

Addressing the Paris-based agencys Global Forum on Racism, Director-General Audrey Azoulay said racism is the calling card of populist and xenophobic groups, while hate speech is becoming increasingly pervasive on social media. To FightRa...

NFL-League to hold in-person 2021 Draft in Cleveland with fans

The 2021 NFL Draft will have a more familiar feel compared to the fully virtual one held last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak as it will feature select player prospects and fans across several Cleveland locations, the league said on Monday....

Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen, Houthis sceptical

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, but its Houthi enemies said the offer did not appear to go far enough to lift a blocka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021