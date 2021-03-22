U.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House

U.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:16 IST
The White House said it was evaluating its next steps toward China after lower level talks in Alaska last week and sanctions over alleged abuses in Xinjiang announced earlier on Monday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Pskai, speaking to reporters at a briefing, said the United States cannot rule out any further actions on China and that it continued to have concerns about human rights related to China's Xinjiang region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Xinjiang
- United States
- Alaska
- The White House
- China
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Far from White House, Caribbean refinery to test Biden's promises on poverty and pollution
Biden White House orders review of campus sexual misconduct rules changed by Trump
White House emphases US' “special partnership” with the UK government
White House: "aware of" Russia disinformation related to COVID vaccine
Turkey abandons criticism of China's Xinjiang policies, cracks down on Uyghur activists