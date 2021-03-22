Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:22 IST
Modi hails BJP's win in Goa municipal elections
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Hailing the BJP's win in the Goa municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the results show the people's appreciation towards the party's development agenda.

The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six municipal councils in Goa where elections were held on March 20.

The party also won majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) where election was held on the same day, poll officials said.

Modi in a tweet said, ''Thank you Goa for the continuous support to BJP. The results of the Municipal Elections 2021 show the people's appreciation towards our Party's development agenda.'' ''I laud all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who went among people and worked hard during the campaign,'' he said.

