Kerala HC rejects plea of 3 NDA candidates

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the petitions of three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates challenging the order of returning officers rejecting their nomination papers.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the petitions of three National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates challenging the order of returning officers rejecting their nomination papers. The single bench of Justice N Nagaresh rejected the petitions of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates N Haridas and Nivedida Subramanian and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate RM Dhanalakshmi.

BJP has fielded N Haridas from Thalassery and Nivedida Subramanian from Guruvayoor assembly seats. RM Dhanalakshmi is an AIADMK candidate from Devikulam. The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

