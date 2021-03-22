Left Menu

PM Modi hails BJP manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:01 IST
PM Modi hails BJP manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, calling it an extensive document that highlights the party's vision for the state's progress.

The BJP on Monday promised revival of the legislative council in Tamil Nadu, which was abolished decades ago by its ally, the ruling AIADMK, if their combine was voted to power in the coming assembly elections.

As many as 50 lakh new job opportunities, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 a year to fishermen just like farmers, commitment to ushering in prohibition of alcohol, a separate budget for agriculture, free tablets for school students (classes eight and nine) were among the assurances given by the BJP in its manifesto for the April 6 polls.

''An extensive document, which highlights BJP's vision for Tamil Nadu's progress, empowering the poor and celebrating the vibrant Tamil culture,'' Modi tweeted about the manifesto.

The manifesto, released by senior leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, also said 12 lakh acres of 'Panchami' land would be recovered and handed back to the Scheduled Castes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govts of UP, MP sign agreement with Centre for Ken-Betwa river interlinking project

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to implement the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project.The agreement was signed on the occasion of World Water ...

Won't allow implementation of CAA, when we come to power: Stalin

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Monday assured the people that just like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Pinrayai Vijayan in Kerala, he will also not allow t...

U.S. welcomes Saudi, Yemen government commitment to new ceasefire plan -State Department

The United States welcomes the commitment of Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to a new ceasefire plan, the State Department said on Monday.All parties to the Yemen conflict should commit seriously to an im...

Deshmukh pressurised me to implicate certain BJP leaders in Delkar death case: Param Bir Singh in SC plea

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court and claimed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pressurised to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to somehow implicate them i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021