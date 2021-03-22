Left Menu

'Will put you in jail,' Navneet Rana alleges threat by Arvind Sawant; Sena MP denies

After Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that member of Parliament Arvind Sawant had threatened her for raising Sachin Waze case in the Lower House, the Shiv Sena MP said it is not true.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:14 IST
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. Image Credit: ANI

After Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that member of Parliament Arvind Sawant had threatened her for raising Sachin Waze case in the Lower House, the Shiv Sena MP said it is not true. Rana had during Zero Hour today spoken against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

Rana alleged in her letter to Om Birla that Sawant had threatened her by saying "Tu Maharashtra mein kaise ghoomti hai main dekhta hun aur tere ko bhi jail mein daalenge (How will you move about in Maharashtra now, I will see how you can do so and you will be also put in jail)." She also claimed that she was previously also threatened several times over phone and via letters over acid attacks on her.

"The kind of language used against me by Arvind Sawant is an insult to me and also the women of the entire country. I wish that strict police action be taken against him," she wrote. However, Shiv Sena MP Sawant told ANI that he did not threaten Rana.

"This is a big lie. Why will I threaten her? If there were people present near her at that time, then they can say if I had threatened her," he said. Her way of talking and body language was wrong, Sawant said adding that Shiv Sainiks do not threaten women.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rama Devi said, "Navneet Rana has spoken to me on this. Arvind Sawant being an MP should not have said such a thing. I will ask the Speaker to take this seriously." In the Lok Sabha, several MPs including Rana had raised questions on Shiv Sena and NCP over the extortion allegations against Home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Rana had said, "On what basis was a man suspended for 16 years and jailed, reinstated? During the term of the BJP government, Uddhav Thackeray had himself called up Devendra Fadnavis to reinstate Sachin Waze. Fadnavis had refused. When Thackeray government came to power, they reinstated him." Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Waze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds". Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiran death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

