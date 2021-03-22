Left Menu

Assam polls: Shah meets BJP workers in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Guwahati ahead of the Assam assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Guwahati ahead of the Assam assembly elections. Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the grand meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Shah held public rallies in Udalgiri and Majuli. Addressing the public meeting in Majuli, the Union Home Minister said, "Congress ruled for 15 years. Many terror outfits killed people. Our security jawans were killed. No probe was done. Bullets, guns and people getting killed are a thing of the past since we have come. Terrorists surrendered, left terrorism and entered the mainstream."

Shah took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Assam stating that it was nothing more than a picnic. "Recently, Rahul baba visited Assam. For him, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic. He comes here enjoys a picnic and goes back. When he talks about labourers, I feel like laughing, as Congress did not do anything for tea garden workers during the time they were in power," Shah said at a public meeting in Udalguri.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). On the other hand, Congress has formed a coalition with Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Left parties. (ANI)

