Karnataka sex tape scandal: Siddaramaiah demands rape case against BJP MLA

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded to register a rape case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi after a purported sex tape surfaced earlier this month showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:48 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded to register a rape case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi after a purported sex tape surfaced earlier this month showing him in a compromising position with a woman. Speaking at the Karnataka state assembly, Siddaramaiah said police must register a case under section 376 of IPC against Jarkiholi. The sex tape issue raised by Congress in the adjournment motion must be discussed in the house, he said. Following this, speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri allowed discussing 'sex for job' allegation against Jarkiholi and six others.

A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman. A complainant Dinesh Kallahall had told reporters, "I have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the former minister and his people."

Following the allegations, Jarakiholi resigned on March 3. On March 5, six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government had moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

