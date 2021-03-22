Left Menu

Deshmukh pressurised me to implicate certain BJP leaders in Delkar death case: Param Bir Singh in SC plea

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court and claimed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh "pressurised" to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to "somehow implicate" them in the case of death of MP Mohan Delkar but he "did not succumb" to the pressure.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:56 IST
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court and claimed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh "pressurised" to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to "somehow implicate" them in the case of death of MP Mohan Delkar but he "did not succumb" to the pressure. Singh, in his plea, repeated the graft allegations he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Minister of interfering in police investigations.

The former Mumbai top cop said Deshmukh indulged in "corrupt malpractices" in transfers and postings in the Home Department. The petition alleged that there was tremendous pressure death case "a political angle".

"It is further stated that on February 22, 2021, a Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar was found dead in his hotel room, with a 15-page suicide note. After initial inquiries and report, the petitioner initiated the investigation in the matter and in this regard also sought advice from legal cell of police department. The petitioner was time and again pressurised by the Minister for Home, Government of Maharashtra, to probe the role of certain leaders of BJP and somehow implicate them. It is submitted that there was tremendous pressure to give the entire episode a political angle. The petitioner however did not succumb to the pressure," the plea said. (ANI)

