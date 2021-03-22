Won't allow implementation of CAA, when we come to power: Stalin

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Monday assured the people that just like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Pinrayai Vijayan in Kerala, he will also not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state when his party comes to power in the upcoming elections. "When we come to power we will not allow CAA inside our state just like Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal," he said.

Terming the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government "slave government to PM Modi", Stalin alleged that despite giving a corruption list to the governor, he has not taken any action. He also assured the people that action will be taken against corruption if his party is voted to power in the upcoming elections. He stated, "AIADMK government is a slave government to PM Modi. We gave a corruption list to the governor, but we know that he will not take action. I assure you that action will be taken against corruption when we come to power."

Stalin alleged that despite being a five-time MLA from the Royapuram assembly constituency, State Cabinet Minister D Jayakumar has not done anything good for the people here. "D Jayakumar (state minister) was five times MLA from Royapuram but he has not done good things for the people of this constituency," he said. "I am now in Royapuram where DMK was found in Robinson park and seek a vote for DMK alliance," he said.

Stalin further accused Jayakumar of toppling the then Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha's government in Tamil Nadu in 2011. He said, "Minister Jayakumar should be thrown away. He is not a Khiladi, he tried to topple Jayalalitha's government. In 2011, Jayalalitha gave him the speaker's post in the assembly. He stocked posters portraying himself as the Chief Minister when Jayalalitha went to jail in 2011 so she took him down from power." "Jayakumar has become Edappadi K. Palaniswami's PRO now. He speaks on phone and not in front of people," added the DMK supremo.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

