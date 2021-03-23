Left Menu

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

France's foreign ministry has summoned China's ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union. "The words of the Chinese Embassy in France and the actions against European elected officials, researchers and diplomats are inadmissible,' Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 01:15 IST
France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

France's foreign ministry has summoned China's ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union.

"The words of the Chinese Embassy in France and the actions against European elected officials, researchers and diplomats are inadmissible,' Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian wrote on Twitter on Monday. "I requested that the Chinese ambassador be summoned to remind him firmly of these messages." The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, in the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S President Joe Biden.

China's ambassador Lu Shaye had already been summoned by the French foreign ministry last April over posts and tweets by the embassy defending Beijing's response to the pandemic and criticising the West's handling of the outbreak. The embassy wrote in a Tweet that the ambassador would go to the foreign ministry on Tuesday to discuss the EU sanctions and questions linked to Taiwan.

His embassy last week warned against French lawmakers meeting officials during an upcoming visit to self-ruled Taiwan, drawing a rebuff from France.. Since then it has been in a Twitter face-off with Antoine Bondaz, a China expert at the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research, in which the embassy described him as a "small-time thug".

Earlier on Monday, the embassy said the EU sanctions were based on lies and misinformation, which was an interference in China's internal affairs. The French foreign ministry said it would also summon the ambassador to protest the decision by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to sanction several European nationals, including French Member of the European Parliament Raphaël Glucksmann.

"It is not by attacking academic freedom, freedom of expression and fundamental democratic freedoms that China will respond to the legitimate concerns of the European Union, nor that it will foster dialogue with the 27" countries in the EU, ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

Global equities gained and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflatio...

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo Co Says Started First Vaccinations In A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial In Japan Of Its Vaccine

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd STARTED FIRST VACCINATIONS IN A PHASE 12 CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPAN OF AN MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY CO Source text httpsbit.ly3tKwxfH Further company coverageAlso Read In Japan, vending machines help ease ...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 198,239

Mexico registered another 203 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 198,239, according to health ministry data.The ministrys data also showed an additional 1,388 confirmed infections, for a tota...

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union.The words of the Chinese Embassy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021