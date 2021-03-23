Left Menu

Kosovo parliament backs Albin Kurti as new prime minister

Authorities in Pristina are struggling to contain the COVID-19 epidemic and Kurti said his government wants to have 60% of Kosovo's 1.8 million population vaccinated by the end of 2021. Kosovo is the only country in Europe that has not yet started a vaccination campaign.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 23-03-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 01:27 IST
Kosovo parliament backs Albin Kurti as new prime minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@albinkurti)

Kosovo's parliament backed Albin Kurti as prime minister on Monday, more than a month after the small Balkan country held a snap election. Kurti, 46, a leftist and an Albanian nationalist, whose coalition secured 67 votes in the 120-seat parliament, said its main priorities will be the fight against corruption and the creation of jobs in a country with the youngest population in Europe and unemployment of around 30%.

If it wants to join the European Union, Kosovo must also improve relations with neighbouring Serbia, which is a candidate for membership in the bloc. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade, backed by Russia, China, and some EU members, refuses to recognise it.

Before the vote, Kurti said he wants to resolve all pending issues with Serbia, but added that recognition of Kosovo's independence by Belgrade remains the main precondition. "If Serbia does not recognise an independent Kosovo there cannot be a normalisation of relations," Kurti said.

Serbia lost control of Kosovo, its former southern province, in 1999 after NATO bombing campaign forced it to end a bloody counter-insurgency against Kosovo Albanians. Authorities in Pristina are struggling to contain the COVID-19 epidemic and Kurti said his government wants to have 60% of Kosovo's 1.8 million population vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Kosovo is the only country in Europe that has not yet started a vaccination campaign. Kurti has already served as prime minister, for 50 days last year, until his coalition partner, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), sided with the opposition to topple him, mainly over the handling of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The finance minister in the new government will be Artane Rizvanolli, a professor of economics who studied in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Accused Georgia spa gunman faces 'malice murder,' aggravated assault charges

The 21-year-old man accused of opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people, faces charges of malice murder and aggravated assault, a county sheriff said on Monday.Malice murder is an offence in the U.S. state of Georgia al...

DIV DIV

DIV DIV...

Sri Lanka signs 3-year USD 1.5 billion currency swap deal with China

Sri Lanka will exchange currency with China under a 10 billion yuan about USD 1.5 billion agreement aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries, the island nations central bank said on Monday.So-called currency swaps a...

U.N. calls for stop to 'horrific' sexual violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

A dozen top United Nations officials on Monday called for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, particularly calling out reports of rape and other horrific forms of sexual viole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021