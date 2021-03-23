Left Menu

Ex-Trump lawyer Powell asks judge to toss voting machine company's $1.3 bln lawsuit

Powell said in a filing in federal court in Washington that there was a "no basis" for the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc in January. Powell, represented by three lawyers, argued that claims she made about Denver-based Dominion were protected by the right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 06:41 IST
Ex-Trump lawyer Powell asks judge to toss voting machine company's $1.3 bln lawsuit

Sidney Powell, a lawyer who advised President Donald Trump's campaign, asked a judge on Monday to throw out a $1.3 billion lawsuit accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about the November presidential election. Powell said in a filing in federal court in Washington that there was a "no basis" for the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc in January.

Powell, represented by three lawyers, argued that claims she made about Denver-based Dominion were protected by the right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. She said her claims about Dominion were meant to be hyperbolic, and that "reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process."

Dominion's lawyer, Tom Clare, said in a statement that the company is eager for the case to move forward, adding that "Powell’s attempt to dismiss the case contradicts her claim that she wants to present her evidence in court." Powell, appearing with longtime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, charged without evidence at a November news conference that Dominion’s electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to Democrat Joe Biden.

In later media appearances, Powell falsely claimed that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for that country’s late president, Hugo Chavez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract. “Powell’s wild accusations are demonstrably false,” Dominion’s lawyers said in their lawsuit.

Trump referred to Powell as one of his “wonderful lawyers and representatives” in a Nov. 14 tweet. Giuliani and another Trump legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, later distanced themselves from Powell, saying in a statement released by the campaign that Powell "is not a member of the Trump Legal Team."

Dominion has a similar lawsuit pending against Giuliani, which also seeks $1.3 billion in damages. He has also said his remarks were constitutionally protected speech. For two months after losing his re-election bid to Biden, Trump loudly argued that he lost due to rampant electoral fraud, claims that were rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar off recent highs as investors look to Fed, Yellen for bond clues

The U.S. dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday as investors looked to fresh comments from top U.S. policy makers to gauge how far they would allow U.S. bond yields to rise. The Turkish lira showed some sign of stability following a 7...

Germany in race against time to vaccinate against COVID-19 - Merkel

Germany is in a race against time to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 as infection rates rise and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.We are now in a very ser...

Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket: Police

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed multiple people, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference on Monday that the suspect was being trea...

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Google said Monday it is making some changes to the interface of Google Chat on the web chat.google.com. The redesigned interface looks similar to that of Chat in Gmail, the company said.Besides the visual interface updates, Google is also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021