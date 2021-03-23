Left Menu

TN polls: KP Ramalingam targets Stalin, says he has doubts regarding Karunanidhi's death

KP Ramalingam, who switched from DMK to BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, on Monday, lashed out at the DMK chief MK Stalin and said he has some doubts regarding the death of M Karunanidhi.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:37 IST
TN polls: KP Ramalingam targets Stalin, says he has doubts regarding Karunanidhi's death
KP Ramalingam speaking to ANI in Chennai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

KP Ramalingam, who switched from DMK to BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, on Monday, lashed out at the DMK chief MK Stalin and said he has some doubts regarding the death of M Karunanidhi. "Stalin said he has doubts regarding Jayalalithaa's death. I have some doubts regarding Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi) death. I will tell people how he became the Leader of Opposition and what he did in front of me in Delhi. Farooq Abdullah (National Conference chief) is a witness to that. I am going to tell people about this in the election campaign and also how he avoided his father," Ramalingam told ANI.

"Stalin wants to become chief minister that is why he is levelling non-sense allegations (against the Chief Minister and AIADMK leaders). Stalin is having over Rs 2,000 crore properties. Sonia Gandhi used to call him a make-up man," he said. Karunanidhi, who served as Tamil Nadu chief minister for five terms, is the father of Stalin. The former Chief Minister, breathed his last on August 7, 2018 at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

Ramalingam after serving in the DMK for nearly 30 years joined the BJP in November last year. Earlier, Stalin dismissed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami allegations that he is responsible for the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and dared Palaniswami to lodge a case against him as he is ready to face it legally.

Both Dravidian parties have promised a fast-tracked probe into Jayalalitha's death if voted to power in the coming Tamil Nadu elections. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: 12 women, man killed in auto-bus collision

Twelve women and a man died after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an anganwadi kendr...

Kissan Mela organised by agriculture dept in J-K's Anantnag

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming. The mela was organised in collaboration w...

Soccer-Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday night but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form. Kisnorbo, an ...

Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.Speaking early Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021