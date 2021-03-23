Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray has no right to continue as CM: Anil Vij

After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should resign immediately if he does not know what his ministers and officers are doing.

After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should resign immediately if he does not know what his ministers and officers are doing. "The Rs 100 crore monthly collection incident in Maharashtra cannot be done without the knowledge of the Chief Minister and if the Chief Minister does not know what his ministers and officers are doing, then he does not have the right to remain as Chief Minister even for a single moment. Uddhav Thackeray should resign immediately," tweeted Anil Vij (roughly translated from Hindi).

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers". He had alleged that Sachin Waze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiran death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence. (ANI)

