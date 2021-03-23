PM Modi, Amit Shah extend birthday wishes to Smriti Irani

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister Smriti Irani and recalled her noteworthy efforts to transform the textiles sector and further women's empowerment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister Smriti Irani and recalled her noteworthy efforts to transform the textiles sector and further women's empowerment. "Birthday greetings to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji. She is making noteworthy efforts to transform the vital textiles sector and further women empowerment. May she lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday wishes to Smriti Irani and prayed for her long and healthy life. "Warm wishes to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. May she continue to work relentlessly towards the development and progress of our nation. Praying for her long and healthy life," Amit Shah tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also wished Smriti Irani on her birthday while stating that she has made tremendous contributions to building an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem. "Warm birthday wishes to my colleague, Minister @SmritiIrani ji. She has made tremendous contributions to build an Aatmanirbhar textile ecosystem. May she continue her admirable work for empowering women & children of the nation," he said. (ANI)

