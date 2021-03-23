BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee designs handwritten posters for election campaigning

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Chuchura assembly seat Locket Chatterjee has designed handwritten posters along with her supporters for campaigning in the upcoming elections in West Bengal. "It reminds us of our past when we did not have access to printed posters," Chatterjee told ANI.

The BJP candidate used 'alta', a bright red dye for designing the posters. "Amra Sonar Bangla Gorbo (we will form Sonar Bangla). BJP aschhe, TMC jachchhe (BJP is coming, TMC is going)," reads one of the posters.

Chatterjee will take on TMC's Asit Mazumdar, a two-time MLA from Chuchura. The polling for the Chuchura assembly constituency will be on April 10 in the third phase of the West Bengal elections. Notably, Locket Chatterjee is a sitting MP from Hooghly whom BJP has fielded in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls along with several other MPs.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

