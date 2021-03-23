Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Param Bir Singh's petition in SC; lowering of drinking age in Delhi reported prominently

Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Tuesday reported about the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into his graft allegations against Maharastra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The publications also took up the Delhi government's decision to lower the legal drinking age to 21 years and revision of the liquor policy in the national capital prominently.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the graft allegations. The daily added that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar rejected the allegations of corruption saying that it seems Param Bir Singh has imposed all this due to his transfer.

The publication also reported the lowering of the legal drinking age by the Government of NCT of Delhi. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, at a press conference, on Monday announced that the legal age to consume alcohol in the national capital will be 21 years.

It added that Sisodia also announced the establishment of India's first International Checking Lab in Delhi in order to eliminate spurious liquor. The publication carried the news of the declaration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's name for "Gandhi Aman Award 2020" on its front page.

Hindustan Express: This Urdu daily made Param Bir Singh's petition in the Supreme Court as its lead news item on page one. The publication also allocated space on its first page to highlight the relentless rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, adding that the rise has especially been strong in the last ten days.

Lowering the legal drinking age to 21 years and revision of the liquor policy in the national capital were also prominently reported. (ANI)

