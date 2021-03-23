CMP of Maharashtra govt is 'collecting money through police': Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday took a jibe at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led Maharashtra government, saying that their CMP is not Common Minimum Programme but "Collecting Money through Police". "CMP of Maharashtra government is not Common Minimum Programme, but it is Collecting Money through Police," Javadekar tweeted.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Saturday written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. The allegations made by Singh had come a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, on Monday defended Deshmukh stating that the Maharashtra Home Minister was hospitalised from February 5 to 15. Addressing media in the national capital, Pawar said, "If you see the former Commissioner's (Param Bir Singh) letter, he mentions that in mid-February, he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from the Home Minister. From 5th-15th February, Deshmukh was admitted in the hospital because of coronavirus."

Pawar also displayed a hospital slip which indicated that Deshmukh was in the hospital till February 15. The NCP chief said, "So it's clear Deshmukh was in Nagpur. CP is saying he was briefed the same day by the home minister. The second week of March, Parambir got the information he says. Why was he waiting the whole month to expose it? Yesterday I also suggested some senior officer should probe the case. I think it is clear who murdered (Mansukh) Hiran. In the investigation, it will be clear why they did this." (ANI)

