BJP announces 13 more candidates for West Bengal polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of 13 more candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 11:56 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of 13 more candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The list includes the candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases in the upcoming Bengal polls

For the fifth phase, BJP has fielded Neeraj Tamang Zimba from Darjeeling, Subha Pradhan from Kalimpong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma from the Kurseong assembly seat. Zimba is the sitting MLA from Darjeeling.

While Subhash Singha will contest from the Karandighi seat, Amit Kumar Kundu from Itahar, Biswajit das from Bagda, Ashok Kritonia from Bongaon Uttar and SubrataThakur from Gaighata assembly seat in the sixth phase of the West Bengal polls. For the seventh phase, economist Ashok Lahiri has been fielded from Balurghat and LT Gen Subrata Saha from the Rashbehari assembly seat.

Notably, Lahiri was earlier fielded from the Alipurduar seat but later repaced with Suman Kanjilal after the protest of local party workers. Further, Subrata Moitra will contest from the Baharampur seat, Debabrata Mazhi from Chowrangee and Shivaji Singha Roy from Kashipur-Belgachhia assembly seat during the eighth phase of the state polls.

Several BJP workers staged protests at various places for the last few days over their resentment for not selecting the candidates of their choice. Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

