Left Menu

NRC correction, flood control, protection of rights find place in BJP's poll manifesto for Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:01 IST
NRC correction, flood control, protection of rights find place in BJP's poll manifesto for Assam

BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for Assam assembly polls, promising to protect the political rights of people through a delimitation exercise.

The party also made 'ten commitments' in the manifesto -- one of which is initiation of a process to ''correct and reconcile'' the entries made as part of the Supreme Court- mandated National Register of Citizens exercise, as it seeks to ''protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants''.

The manifesto underlined that the BJP, if voted to power, will provide free education to every child, make arrangements to control floods and ensure that the state achieves ''self-sufficiency'' when it comes to production of essential items.

It further gave assurance that payments made to women under 'Orundoi' scheme will be increased to Rs 3,000 from the current Rs 830, and eligible residents would be empowered with land rights.

Nadda, after releasing the document, said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in Assam when the time is right.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, ''The party had been claiming that it wouldn't allow implementation of CAA, which is a central legislation. They are either ignorant or trying to fool the people of the state.'' PTI DG RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Nelson Cruz leads Twins past Braves; Drysdale's dream of third rowing gold dashed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Rockets turn back Raptors, end 20-game skidChristian Wood scored 19 points, all in the second half, while John Wall produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped th...

Hygienic Research Institute's Savita Chhabra honoured with Elegant Women Achievers Awards

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 23 ANIBusinessWire India To celebrate the International Womens Day, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant - District 3141 an all-womens club headed by President Prachi Ajmera, introduced the Elegant Women Achievers A...

BJP govt is closing all central concerns; PM Modi's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally.

BJP govt is closing all central concerns PM Modis factory of lies alone will remain TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at poll rally....

England slaps 5,000 pound fine on most travel abroad

Fines of 5,000 pounds 6,900 will be introduced for people from England who try to travel abroad before the end of June in a tightening of the countrys border controls. Health minister Matt Hancock said the governments original plan to revie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021