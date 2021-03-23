Sharad Pawar wasn't briefed properly on Deshmukh: Fadnavis

Sharad Pawar wasn't briefed properly on Deshmukh: FadnavisPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:02 IST
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was not briefed properly on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's whereabouts after he was tested COVID-19 positive.
The BJP leader, who addressed a press conference in Mumbai, also claimed that the MVA government in the state has not acted on an ''incriminating'' state intelligence department report containing audio intercepts of large scale corruption in police transfers and postings.
''As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24,'' said Fadnavis, who is also the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.
''Deshmukh was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers and was not in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab was not briefed properly yesterday,'' Fadnavis said.
Pawar had on Monday told reporters that Deshmukh was recuperating from COVID-19 infection during the period former police commissioner Param Bir Singh has claimed that he was indulging in ''extortion activities'' through police officers.
PTI VT VT VT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entry, exit closed at Delhi metro stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday presented the state budget for 2021-22 worth Rs 1,68,015 crore.
Entry, exit gates of stations on Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh section of Green Line closed: DMRC
Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh revokes suspension of 10 Akali Dal MLAs.
SAD MLAs holds protest march to Punjab Assembly against Amarinder Singh govt