Left Menu

Israelis vote, Netanyahu hopes for another term after COVID vaccine rollout success

"But I think that the majority of people were very affected and were very impressed by his management of the whole crisis." COALITION-BUILDING Taking to social media on election morning Netanyahu urged his supporters to bring friends and relatives to the polling stations to ensure "a strong right-wing government".

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:05 IST
Israelis vote, Netanyahu hopes for another term after COVID vaccine rollout success
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the fourth election in two years, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoping a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout will win him another term. With coronavirus precautions in place at polling booths across the country opinion polls show the race too close to call. Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving head of government but is also on trial on corruption charges. He denies any wrongdoing.

The dominant political figure of his generation, Netanyahu, 71, has been in power since 2009. But the Israeli electorate is deeply polarised, with supporters hailing him as "King Bibi" and opponents holding up placards calling him "Prime Minister".

Opinion polls indicated an uptick for Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party in the campaign's final days, giving a prospective coalition of conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties around 60 seats in the 120-member parliament. Yair Lapid, a former finance minister who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party, has emerged as Netanyahu's main challenger.

On the campaign trail, Netanyahu has highlighted his role in securing millions of vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc and turning Israel into what he dubbed a "vaccination nation". Nearly half of Israelis have been fully inoculated at a pace that drew international praise for Netanyahu. But there have also been calls for Israel to do more to ensure Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza receive vaccines.

Israel's swift vaccine roll-out allowed it to reopen much of its economy before the election. Posting a video of his visit to a Jerusalem hospital on Monday, Netanyahu wrote: "Today we are the first in the world to return to life and smile again."

But not all Israelis are convinced, with many accusing him of political misjudgments early in the pandemic that compounded the economic pain of lockdowns. In Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, Yonatan Meir, 34, said he would judge Netanyahu over "his whole era", not the vaccine rollout.

"Actually, it didn't affect my decision because I know that I won't choose him," he said. "But I think that the majority of people were very affected and were very impressed by his management of the whole crisis." COALITION-BUILDING

Taking to social media on election morning Netanyahu urged his supporters to bring friends and relatives to the polling stations to ensure "a strong right-wing government". Another possible, but less likely, outcome is an alliance among right-wing, centrist, and left-wing parties opposed to a Netanyahu-led government.

The polls showed such an 'anyone but Netanyahu' alliance likely falling short of a ruling majority. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) when exit polls could point to voting trends, if not a clear winner.

Netanyahu's current government, a power-sharing alliance with centrist Defence Minister Benny Gantz, collapsed in December, some seven months after it was established. Gantz's Blue and White Party is forecast to win barely enough votes to get into parliament after he angered many of his supporters by agreeing to serve under an indicted prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool still in the hunt for top-four spot: Robertson

Liverpools Premier League title defence collapsed in spectacular fashion this season but defender Andy Robertson said they still have time to turn things around and claim a place in the top four. Liverpool ripped up the record books last se...

CARS24 to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all employees, two family members

Online used car marketplace CARS24 on Tuesday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and two other family members as a preventive measure during the pandemic.The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be over and ab...

Israelis vote, Netanyahu hopes for another term after COVID vaccine rollout success

Israelis began voting on Tuesday in the fourth election in two years, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoping a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout will win him another term. With coronavirus precautions in place at polling booths across t...

Jeevam Health raises Rs 1.8 crore from Y Combinator

Startup Jeevam Health on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1.8 crore from Y Combinator in a pre-seed investment round.Founded in 2020, the company is targeting to provide service to 200 million Indians suffering from chronic health conditions l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021